Barack Obama Narrated a Nature Doc

Barack Obama is putting his iconic voice to good use. The former president narrated and co-executive produced Our Oceans for Netflix, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The nature docuseries will take viewers on an awe-inspiring adventure through the world’s five oceans. Over five episodes, viewers will learn about the unique characters of creatures within these ecosystems, revealing nature’s most spectacular aquatic personalities and breathtaking wonders.

Videos by VICE

According to People, Our Oceans was recorded with new underwater filming technology, which allowed filmmakers to capture never-before-seen moments.

“The world will never be the same once you’ve seen it from below,” Obama promises in the sneak peek.

Obama previously narrated the Netflix docuseries Our Great National Parks. The project was one of many that he and wife Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions has produced for the streamer.

Additionally, Obama lent his voice to Renegades: Born in the USA, a podcast with Bruce Springsteen, which was released in 2021.

Our Oceans will begin streaming Nov. 20 on Netflix.