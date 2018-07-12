Barbra Streisand’s Homemade “Ice Cream” Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the ice cream:

1 cup|240 ml whole milk

6 ounces|170 grams marshmallows

2 rounded teaspoons|15 grams instant coffee

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup|240 ml heavy cream

for the nutty chocolate sauce

2 ounces|58 grams dark chocolate

2 tablespoons|28 grams unsalted butter

½ cup|120 ml boiling water

2-3 ounces|70 grams granulated sugar

2 tablespoons corn syrup

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

2 ounces|60 grams crushed walnuts or toasted almonds

½ teaspoon vanilla essence

Directions

Make the ice cream: Heat the milk slowly over low. Add the marshmallows, a few at a time, stirring well, until they have dissolved. Stir in the instant coffee and salt until dissolved, then remove from heat and cool completely. In a large bowl, whip the cream until stiff peaks form. Fold in the cooled marshmallow mixture and divide between ice cube trays. (Alternatively, place in a bowl) Freeze at least 8 hours or overnight. Makes about 3 cups. For the nutty chocolate sauce: Place 2 inches of water in a medium saucepan over medium. Place a heat-proof bowl on top and add in the chocolate and butter. Stir until melted, then stir in the water until smooth. Add in the sugar, corn syrup, and salt and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Cook for 5 minutes, then stir in the remaining ingredients. Serve with the ice cream.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe was adapted from Singers & Swingers in the Kitchen by Roberta Ashley.

