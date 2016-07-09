Barcelona FC’s Post-Tax Fraud WeAreAllLeoMessi Hashtag Backfires Deliciously

It’s time to show our support: #WeAreAllLeoMessi. Add your voice to the campaign https://t.co/ld9dyidoXO pic.twitter.com/mNnfeZxl17

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 9, 2016

It turns out that when you try to launch a campaign to drum up sympathy for a hundred-millionaire soccer supernova who committing rampant tax evasion and avoided jail time, it’s hard to get people to feel bad for you. Take Barcelona FC’s initiative to create a #WeAreAllLeoMessi hashtag for example.

In the wake of Leo Messi and his father’s 21-month prison sentence—of which they will spend zero time in jail, due to a convenient loophole in the Spanish legal system—Barcelona decided to try to make their star feel a little less alone in the world. #WeAreAllLeoMessi is Barça’s way of saying, “I, regular human being, also commit €4.1million tax fraud and get favorable treatment to avoid facing full consequences.” (Combined, Messi and his father do have to pay €3.5 million—though that’s €0.6 million less than what they frauded.)

Here’s the official statement from the club:

FC Barcelona has set up a campaign in support of Leo Messi following the sentence issued this week against the Argentinian and his father.

Using the hashtag #WeAreAllLeoMessi while posting a photo or message with both hands open, the campaign is encouraging all Barça fans to express their sympathy for the greatest footballer in the world by voicing their unconditional support on social networks.

By making it clear that #WeAreAllMessi, we want Leo to know that he is not alone. All members, supporters clubs, fans, athletes, media and everyone else are invited to participate.

So not only is Barça imploring us to stand in solidarity with criminal activity, but their language veers dangerously into co-opting the language of political prisoner protest. And Messi is no Mumia.

Needless to say, people didn’t take the hashtag the right way:

I, too, earn an absurd amount of millions and yet felt compelled to defraud the country who gave me my livelihood. #WeAreAllLeoMessi

— Milanista Esq. (@LaDiavolina) July 9, 2016

#WeAreAllLeoMessi – Oh wait, we’re not, because we pay our taxes and he quite clearly doesn’t. He’s not the victim. Shameful from Barcelona.

— Liam Canning (@OffsideLiam) July 9, 2016

Does he also drive a car made in 1997? #WeAreAllLeoMessi

— Keith Hickey (@usarsnl) July 9, 2016

Had thought Messi’s tax crimes wouldn’t hurt his overall popularity with fans. But this nonsense may mean otherwise. https://t.co/t89GaweH8m

— Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 9, 2016

We are all Lyle Lan- I mean #WeAreAllLeoMessi pic.twitter.com/qQBsolAqG7

— James Tyler (@JamesTylerESPN) July 9, 2016

Howler basically deserves their own segment for this one. They were going off:

How long until Barca sets up a GoFundMe for Messi’s taxes and/or legal expenses?#WeAreAllLeoMessi

— Howler Magazine (@whatahowler) July 9, 2016

And we’ll just let Howler close this one out as well: