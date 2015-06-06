Barcelona Open Champions League Scoring Early

Barcelona took a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute of the Champions League Final against Juventus with a characteristically surgical team passing effort. Messi put the ball in to Jordi Alba and he spiked it down to Neymar, who dribbled around for a bit before giving it to Andres Iniesta. Iniesta then tapped it over to Rakitic for the goal. It was the fourth quickest goal in a Champions League final and it all happened in a blur.

Here’s another look at the great passing, specifically Neymar slicing the ball and playing Iniesta into a wide open area of the pitch.

Videos by VICE

[FOX]