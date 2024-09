You’ve got to do something special to get noticed in training at Barcelona. With the talents of Messi, Neymar and Suarez on show, a humble squad player like Martín Montoya must pull of a truly astonishing piece of skill to get his name out there.

So how about this.

Videos by VICE

It may not be enough to win the defender a regular place in the first team, but it definitely looks cool – unlike his super-short shorts.