Barcelona U12 Player is Out Here Embarrassing the Competition with Vicious Spin Move

Number 7 in white never had a chance. This little dude on Barcelona’s U12 squad put on a show during a game over the weekend and clowned all over the rest of his peers with a devastating spin move that made the defender jump into his rearview mirror. After freeing himself, he was able to push the ball past the keeper for a goal so good the internet is talking about a highlight from a pre-teen game.

Mini Messi’s name is actually Sergi Oriol and he helped the U12 B-squad (Jesus!) beat Sant Cugat 3-0 with a great first touch to settle the ball and then pulled a spin move off that we can only hope inspired an NBA bench-like reaction from his teammates.



h/t SB Nation