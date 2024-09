Our host Braydon Szafranski heads to Mal’s Bar in South Los Angeles. Situated smack dab between LA County Jail and University of Southern California, Mal’s is a quintessential dive bar that has been serving cold beer and boiled chili dogs to a loyal and diverse crowd for more than 50 years. Braydon chats up a few regular barflies to learn why they keep coming back to Mal’s.

Season 1 Episode 1 of Specials. Watch more