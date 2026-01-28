BarkBox Went Full Oz With Its Wicked-Themed Dog Box

There are two kinds of dog toys in this world. The ones your dog ignores completely, and the ones that immediately become their entire personality. The Wicked BarkBox is clearly aiming for the second category, and honestly, it gets there faster than expected.

BarkBox’s limited-edition Wicked box is exactly what it sounds like. A full-on Oz-themed drop that leans hard into squeaks, crinkles, and theatrical nonsense, all filtered through the question BarkBox understands better than most brands: will this keep my dog busy long enough for me to fold your laundry? The answer is yes. Repeatedly.

The Wicked BarkBox comes loaded with toys designed to be destroyed in stages. It starts with a Rip and Reveal toy that conceals a green squeaky tennis ball, and for certain dogs, nothing else matters until it’s liberated. The crinkle wand exists purely to be whipped around with reckless joy. Winged fetch toys let your pup fly and launch, no broomstick needed. And the slipper-shaped treat trap slows things down for a minute, forcing them to take a beat before the next squeak explosion. Also in the box are four bags of yummy treats for an extra little bit of magic.

If you’re a new subscriber, BarkBox doubles down. You get four toys instead of two, plus four bags of treats, which means your dog gets a Broadway opening night while you get a living room full of squeaking. It’s chaos, but the good kind. The kind that tires them out.

BarkBox is great about customization. You can dial things in by size, chew habits, and food sensitivities, or plan accordingly if your dog destroys things. If your dog is more of a wrecking ball than a plush appreciator, Super Chewer probably makes more sense. The Wicked box sticks to what BarkBox does best: soft toys, loud squeaks, and lots of tail wags.

There’s also a collector angle here. Subscribers get access to exclusive Wicked toys you can’t buy elsewhere, including the Grimmerie, which might only live exactly one week before being lovingly shredded.

The subscription itself stays refreshingly simple. Plans start around $24 a month, shipping is included, and you can cancel without needing to summon anything supernatural. Each month delivers two toys, two treat bags, and a surprise item, all wrapped in a theme that understands dogs don’t need subtlety.

Is this necessary? Absolutely not. Is it delightful watching your dog sprint across the house with a wand toy like they’ve joined a traveling production of Wicked? Without question.

The Wicked BarkBox understands something important. Dogs don’t care about restraint. They want novelty, noise, and something they can ruin with enthusiasm. This box gives them all three, plus a little theater kid energy for good measure.