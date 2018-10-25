Satanist Middle Schoolers Planned to Kill 15 Students and Drink Their Blood, Cops Say

Two middle school girls allegedly showed up to school with butcher knives on Tuesday planning to kill “as many students as possible,” drink their blood, and scatter their bodies at the entrance to the building, a plot the cops say had something to do with being self-described “Satan worshippers,” the Washington Post reports.



It sounds like something straight out of a horror movie, an alleged plot so insane it’s hard to believe it’s not a hoax—but police in Bartow County, Florida, said at a Wednesday press conference that they “do not believe that this was a joke.”

“I believe that these two small children…seriously sat down and plotted to do serious bodily harm to another student at school,” Bartow Police Chief Joe Hall said Wednesday.

According to Buzzfeed News, one of the two suspects—an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old—allegedly warned a classmate that “something bad was going to happen,” which they passed on to a teacher, who told the principal. When the 11-year-old didn’t show up to second period that day, administrators scrambled to track her down.

When they found her, she and the other preteen suspect were hiding out in a bathroom with some sort of “goblet,” police said. They were then reportedly marched down to the principal’s office and asked to empty their pockets. Cops said the 11-year-old handed over a paring knife and a sharpener—just one of several knives allegedly found on both suspects, including a butcher knife and, for some reason, a pizza cutter. They allegedly told the principal they were planning to kill as many of their classmates as they could—and that’s when the cops got involved.

Police arrested the girls and took them down to the station, where they allegedly confessed to the plot and told the cops they were “Satan worshippers,” Hall said.

According to Hall, the middle schoolers said they planned to kill as many as 15 people, and were “willing to drink blood and possibly eat flesh.” They’d allegedly been plotting this for days: Hall said they had exchanged texts about how they were going to “leave body parts at the entrance” to the school, then kill themselves. The cops found a hand-drawn map of the campus at the 12-year-old’s house, etched with the words “go to kill in bathroom.”

They’ve since been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon on school property, and disrupting a school campus. If they’re tried as adults, Hall said, they could both wind up spending life in prison.

