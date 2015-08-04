BASE Jumping With Hooks in Your Skin: Insane, or Totally Fucking Insane?

Hey, here’s a cool thing to do in your spare time: learn to hacky sack. It’s fun, challenging, and most importantly it doesn’t involved getting metal hooks implanted into your back and tethering a parachute to those hooks so you can go BASE jumping off a mountain. If I had to pick the best of those reasons to give hacky sacking a whirl, it would definitely be the last one. This dude from San Francisco is evidently not down with hacky sacking.

This footage comes from Ton Sai, Thailand and it shows Josh Miramant performing a “suspension jump” which is a euphemism for “sticking hooks in your back and jumping off a cliff like a psychopath.”

Videos by VICE

“Distracted by the hooks in my back, I hoped I wouldn’t make a mistake and cause a fatal dangerous body position.”

You will get no sympathy here, Josh. I am glad you had fun getting extreme, though, and gladder still that you did not die, either from a “fatal dangerous body position” or by “having all the skin ripped off your back, having that skin momentarily serve as a makeshift parachute and provide a brief moment of hope, before completely detaching from your body as you plummet to a certain death.”

I’m just gonna be over here with this hacky sack.

