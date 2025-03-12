baseball-fans-are-losing-it-over-these-weird-and-vulgar-mlb-hats

A company that produces baseball hats revealed a line of caps for all 30 Major League Baseball teams that feature the franchises’ logos placed directly over the team’s name. The result is a muddled mess that winds up making the MLB hats spell out all sorts of nonsense, including one team’s hat that no one seemed to notice spells out the Spanish word for “Tits.”

Unless you’re a 5950 fanatic like I am, you may not be aware of the company called New Era, which makes a wide variety of fitted baseball-style caps for every major sport in the United States, including the beloved 5950 that people often wear with a flat brim.

As modern capitalism dictates, a company can’t just release one line of products, it must sell a thousand minor variations. You can buy yourself a hat that looks just like the one your favorite baseball player wears, or you can get a Valentine’s Day-themed variant with a red bill and a red logo and a fat little cherub firing an arrow faintly stitched onto it. They can’t possibly sell many of those.

To add yet another hat variation to its endless stream of style varieties, New Era released its “Overlap” line of caps for all 30 MLB teams. You can buy them from the official MLB website, except for one that’s absent for the funniest possible reason.

As soon as MLB fans got a look at these overlap hats, where the team’s name has its lettered logo superimposed on top of it, they started reading the team’s name as if the superimposed letter were a part of the name. So, if I were to read the Overlap cap for my hometown disaster of a team, the Miami Marlins, the word Miami has the Marlins “M” logo on top of it making the hat say “MMMI.”

Put the Seattle Mariners’ “S” logo on top of the Mariners name, and it turns them into the Seattle Masers. Put a “B” right over the word Boston, and suddenly they’re the Bobon Red Sox. A “W” lazily slapped onto the word Nationals turns them into the Washington Nawals.

It’s all good fun until you get to the Texas Rangers, and then it becomes hysterical. Laying a giant “T” over the “X” in Texas turns them into the Tetas Rangers. “Tetas” is the Spanish word for Tits. I’m sure Rangers fans of Mexican descent snatched that one up real quick.