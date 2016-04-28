PREMIERE: Bateau Noir Bring The Noise And Confrontational Silence for Their ‘Self-Titled’ Album

Bateau Noir is a five piece rock outfit from Montreal that knows that a band doesn’t always need a vocalist to evoke emotion. So it’s no surprise that for their self-titled album, the band’s signature in-your-face, instrumental indie punk rock is filled with fuzzy guitars, clean leads with aspects of metal tones in songs like “Alpha Concorde” and “Hexagramme.” The project will also get the vinyl treatment this summer via L’oeil Du Tigre Records.

“Making this record took us a lot of time. We almost gave up on a few occasions, but the more we progressed, the more we realised it was just too good not to finish and release it,” explains the band. “We are really happy with the result and we are thrilled to finally have it out for people to enjoy. We are also super excited to be heading out on the road to play the songs live, which is probably the thing that we all love doing the most.” Listen to an exclusive album stream below.

Byron Yan is a writer from Toronto. Follow him on Twitter.