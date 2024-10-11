I Can’t Unsee the KKK in This Bath & Body Works Candle Design

Bath & Body Works, the store you can smell from the other side of the mall, quickly removed a three-wick candle from its shelves and apologized after people on social media pointed out that the candle label’s design did not look like a snowflake, which is what it was supposed to be. Rather, it looked like a bunch of hooded Ku Klux Klan members staring daggers into the customer.

This is one of those stories that could cause you to roll your eyes and think that the woke mob has struck again. Oh, snowflakes got their precious little feelings hurt! But then you take one look at the “Snowed In” candle you think, no, the precious woke snowflakes are 100% correct. That’s not a literal snowflake. That’s a bunch of Klan members staring right at me. It’s pretty undeniable. It’s one of those “now that I see it, I can’t unsee it” kind of things. No matter how many times you tell me it’s a snowflake, I’m always going to see six Klan members.

Bath & Body Works issued a public apology to anyone who was offended by the unfortunate design, TMZ reports. “We are committed to listening to our teams and customers and committed to fixing any mistakes we make—even those that are unintentional like this one,” it said. “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and [are] evaluating our process [going] forward.”

A quick search of the Bath & Body Works website finds no evidence of the “Snowed In” scent or its accidentally absurd label design anywhere on the site in any form, candle or otherwise, only a day after people noticed the wintery-scented Klan members having a very white Christmas. Their social media intern must have hauled ass to the nearest executive with this one.