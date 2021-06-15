Batman Doesn’t Eat Pussy, DC Says

DC has finally confirmed what comic book fans have suspected for decades: Batman doesn’t eat pussy.

Co-creators of the irreverent Harley Quinn cartoon told Variety in an interview that though DC has given them a lot of creative freedom to push the envelope, there are limits. One scene that DC specifically vetoed, according to Harley Quinn co-creator Justin Halpern, was one where Batman is going down on Catwoman.

“A perfect example of that is in this third season of Harley [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman,” Halpern told Variety. “And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’”

It is not at all surprising that DC would object to a character that they’re using in not one, but two upcoming blockbuster films to not be portrayed in an explicit sex act. Nevertheless, the news of this decree from DC higher ups has really tickled the internet, including comic book writers who have worked on Batman properties.

I have read comics since I could reach them down from the magazine shelf in my local grocery story, and DC’s insistence that Bruce Wayne is only celibate for marketing reasons doesn’t ring true to me. Nor does it to many, many Batman fans, who see this as a pretty accurate read on a guy who dresses up like a bat to fight crime instead of dealing with the trauma of his parents’ death. I don’t think that is a person comfortable enough with their own vulnerability to be a giving lover, and apparently DC agrees.