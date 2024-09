“Medieval full contact” is probably the most violent sport we know. Indeed, it’s all about destroying the face of the guy in font of you with a blade, a lance, or any weapon that happened to exist in Europe 800 years ago. We asked our reporter Sylla Sain-Guilly to go to some enthusiasts’ annual international tournament called “Battle of the Nations” and see what’s up with the fighters and their peculiar RPG-like, right-wing fan base.