‘Battle Soccer: Field No Hasha’ for Super Famicom is Godzilla versus Gundam in Soccer Form, So of Course I Bought a Copy

Sometimes, the premise of a game is just wacky enough for you to cross over into the world of sports. While games like NFL Street captivated me in my youth, the idea of taking Sentai and Tonkatsu properties and putting them on the pitch is just ridiculous enough for me to pay attention. Battle Soccer: Field no Hasha was released in 1992, the same year I was born. But it took me 33 years to discover it, and of course, I’ve got a cartridge on the way now. Because I need to try this one out for myself.

‘Battle Soccer: Field No Hasha’ Is the Wackiest Concept I’ve Ever Heard, and I Love Everything About It

I’m not the biggest sports aficionado in the world. The inclusion of Ronaldo in City of the Wolves does nothing for me besides being worthy meme bait. But something about Battle Soccer: Field no Hasha instantly tickled my brain in all the right ways. Adorably deformed Chibi renditions of some of the most iconic Japanese icons of all time, combined with an absolutely banger soundtrack? Sign me right up.

I’m a sucker for anything Chibi. Combining some of the most recognizable Japanese icons for an all-out brawl for soccer supremacy sounds wonderfully unhinged. From what I’ve seen, Battle Soccer: Field no Hasha is more simulation than wacky Tonkatsu battle simulator. But even at that point, the change in scenery and adorable character designs are enough to garner my interest in this one. Plus, a Kamen Rider versus Godzilla soccer match is like a sleeper agent trigger phrase, awakening me from my retro game-induced slumber.

Will this game live up to my lofty expectations? Only time will tell, as I’m waiting for the copy I bought on eBay last night to ship out. And if it does? You can’t expect me to shut up about something as rad as this. Here’s to hoping we can get a new one of these Stateside sooner than later, as I would love to see this kind of game live on in the new generation of consoles.