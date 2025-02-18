‘Battlefield 2042’ Dropped a Big Update — But More Than That, I’m Sorry: Why Isn’t Anyone Talking About This Game’s Glow Up?

There was a time when the Battlefield franchise had Call of Duty‘s number. Where CoD chose tactical precision and tight, controlled environments, Battlefield chose chaos. Destructible environments, 50+ players desperately feuding to see which side would come out on top. That’s what I think of if you were to ask me what made that series special. Battlefield 2042, however, was the first time I recall the series being universally shunned and rejected at launch.

Bugs and glitches, gameplay ambitions that hadn’t quite materialized, wonky balancing issues — Battlefield 2042 started its life bleeding out in the middle of nowhere. Yet, here we are, over three years later, and I happened to peek at a clip of the game while looking for potential new VICE Games content. And, hello? Battlefield 2042 is amazing.

…Unfortunately, the environmental destruction still hasn’t quite panned out. Otherwise, it looked like classic Battlefield again! The latest 8.5.0 update certainly helps, though. So, if you’re planning on diving back into Battlefield 2042, here’s what you can look forward to!

Screenshot: Electronic Arts

Improvements

Loading Screen Improvements

One of the main areas of improvement for Update 8.5 is a visual overhaul of the loading screen for all game modes, now you will be able to see improved descriptions and iconography indicators for the rules of each mode before loading into the match in a much more pleasing and penguin-approved way.

This improvement also extends to Custom Experiences within Battlefield Portal, allowing creators more space for descriptions. Further improvements will be made to this loading screen in a future update too!

‘Battlefield 2042’ Changelog

General

Fixed overlapping input prompts on the deploy screen.

AI

AI soldiers should no longer die out of bounds when fighting in the shipwreck.

Vehicles

Added insertion sequence for the UH-60 Black Hawk.

Camera transition should now be smoother when switching views in seats while in a vehicle.

Fixed a bug where projectiles would despawn when firing from above the air vehicle max height.

‘Battlefield 2042’ Progression