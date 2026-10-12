When Is Battlefield 6 Coming to Game Pass? Release Date and Estimated Times

Battlefield 6 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on October 13, giving subscribers another major shooter to jump into. Here is when it joins the service, its estimated release times, and which subscription plans include it.

When Is Battlefield 6 Coming to Game Pass?

Screenshot: EA

Battlefield 6 comes to Game Pass on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. Xbox confirmed the date in its October lineup announcement, with the game available through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

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The announcement also confirms that subscribers will be able to play Battlefield 6 on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Cloud, so eligible subscribers have several ways to jump into the EA mutliplayer shooter.

Battlefield 6 Game Pass Release Time Estimates

Screenshot: Xbox Wire

Xbox has not announced an exact Game Pass unlock time for Battlefield 6. Although October 13 is confirmed, the announcement does not provide a specific hour or regional schedule.

However based on previous Game Pass releases, the table below uses an estimated release window of 12:00 AM to 8:00 AM Pacific Time, or 3:00 AM to 11:00 AM Eastern Time. This window is unconfirmed, and the game could become available outside it.

Here is how that estimated window converts to different regions:

Region / Time Zone Estimated Release Window Date Pacific Time (PDT) 12:00 AM–8:00 AM October 13 Eastern Time (EDT) 3:00 AM–11:00 AM October 13 UTC 7:00 AM–3:00 PM October 13 United Kingdom (BST) 8:00 AM–4:00 PM October 13 Central Europe (CEST) 9:00 AM–5:00 PM October 13 India (IST) 12:30 PM–8:30 PM October 13 Japan (JST) 4:00 PM–12:00 AM October 13–14 Sydney, Australia (AEDT) 6:00 PM–2:00 AM October 13–14 Auckland, New Zealand (NZDT) 8:00 PM–4:00 AM October 13–14

But again, these are estimated times, not an official regional release schedule. If you are planning to play as soon as it becomes available, check the game’s listing in the Game Pass library on October 13.

Which Game Pass Plans Include Battlefield 6?

Screenshot: Xbox

Xbox lists the following subscriptions for Battlefield 6:

Game Pass Ultimate

PC Game Pass

Game Pass Premium and Essential are not listed for this addition. Make sure you have an eligible subscription before planning to download it through the service.

Xbox also highlights EA Play rewards, including the Deployment Pack and Season 5 EA Play Pack. Its announcement notes that EA Play is included with Game Pass Ultimate.