Battlefield 6 Is Already Being Ruined by Hackers. Shocker.

Only a few hours after the Battlefield 6 beta went live, the shooter is already being ruined by hackers. Cheaters have broken BF6 by abusing aimbot and radar features in the game’s multiplayer matchmaking.

The first wave of the Battlefield 6 beta is now live, running from August 7 to 10. However, within hours of its release, players began to notice cheaters were flooding their games. This was confirmed in various posts on X, as many videos started popping up showing cheaters flooding the Battlefield 6 open beta.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: EA

Battlefield 6 Beta broken by Cheaters Within Hours

For example, an August 8 post on social media documented Battlefield 6 hackers using aimbot and radar to see players through walls. “Within 2 hours of the Battlefield 6 beta release, some Russian players had a working cheat with ESP.

It included aimbot & radar. Welcome to the state of gaming in 2025. Nobody making games is ahead of cheating. What happens now?”

Screenshot: X @10IQGaming

While cheaters in multiplayer are to be expected, this is a bit disappointing. Going into the launch of Battlefield 6, many Call of Duty players were hoping the new EA game would be an improvement.

Since 2024, CoD Warzone and Black Ops 6 in particular have been plagued by hackers. As a result, many FPS fans were hoping Battlefield 6 would be a worthy successor with fewer cheating problems.

Based on the BF6 beta so far, things aren’t looking hopeful.

BF6 Cheating Problem Could Persist After Launch

Screenshot: EA

If you were also hoping this was only a beta problem, think again. According to a new report, it has been revealed that hackers have already figured out how to bypass EA’s anti-cheat systems. It was also noted that previous Battlefield games had similar cheats during their beta tests, which were never addressed.

“Hackers already figured out that EA’s ‘new’ kernel-level Anti-Cheat for Battlefield 6 is just EAAC with a different name. Cheaters will likely plague BF6 on PC. Just a reminder that Battlefield 1, 5, and 2042 had full-blown cheats available during their beta launch. Battlefield 6 on PC will be no different. Don’t buy the game at launch; wait 1 or 2 years until most of the cheaters get bored and move on to a different game.”

Screenshot: @JohnJonParmesan

Now, in all fairness, it is a beta. Things can get better, right? Then again, given the series’ past history with cheaters, it doesn’t seem like Battlefield 6 will be any different.

So, if you were hoping for a fresh start from the chaos currently flooding CoD Warzone, then you will likely have to keep waiting.