Battlefield 6 Makes Big Change to Battle Pass Content

Battlefield 6 makes a huge change to its Battle Pass cosmetics to help players who have been suffering from FOMO.

Battlefield 6 Battle Pass Cosmetics Will Appear In the In-Game Store

It’s been nearly a year since Battlefield 6 released in October 2025 and the game has continued to grow and deliver frequent updates to keep the community engaged. After some major changes to damage multipliers in the last update, the team is now announcing a very different kind of change.

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The latest content update post from the Battlefield Comms team details some big changes to cosmetic items. According to the post, Battle Pass cosmetics will no longer be exclusive to the Battle Pass and players will eventually have the chance to purchase them from the in-game shop as items or bundles.

“We’ve heard from players who want more opportunities to earn or own cosmetics they may have missed, while also keeping each season exciting to participate in as it happens. With that in mind, starting in Season 4, we’ll begin bringing back select items from previous Battle Passes as in-game store items and bundles.

Eligible items will return no sooner than three months after their original Battle Pass has ended. This gives players who participate during the season an initial period of time before select content may become available again.”

This change does come as a surprise for Battlefield 6, but it’s not the first time we’ve seen this sort of shift in strategy. Fortnite made a similar change last year and there was a bit of negativity in response from longtime players when it was announced, but there were also plenty of consumers who seemed excited about the opportunity.

It’s also worth noting that not every Battle Pass item will return to the shop.

“Battle Pass Instant Unlocks, BF Pro Instant Unlocks, and items from the Ultimate and Prestige Paths will remain exclusive to their original season and won’t be made available again. Please note that the exact timing, availability, and selection of returning items may change over time and are not guaranteed.”

The team explained that the goal is to ensure players who jump in each season receive the greatest experience from new content as it’s released, while still giving others a chance to pick up cosmetics they may have missed later on.

As the changes go into effect, it will be very interesting to see how the Battlefield 6 community reacts to this shift and how well the items actually sell. We’ll likely never see the exact numbers on that front, but the success of the first few items or bundles will likely impact which items return and how frequently they appear in the game’s shop.

Be sure to check back soon for more Battlefield 6 news and updates.

Battlefield 6 is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.