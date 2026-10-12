Battlefield 6 Season 5 New Maps and New Weapon Details

Battlefield 6 is preparing to release a massive update for the start of Season 5: Siege of Vegas. The big update is bringing new maps, weapons, and lots of other exciting content to the 2025 military shooter.

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Battlefield 6 was a bit of a surprise hit when it arrived in 2025 and the game has managed to maintain a strong playerbase a year after its initial launch with frequent updates and major content additions.

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The next big content drop arrives this week with the start of Season 5: Siege of Vegas. The update arrives on October 13 and the battle spreads across Vegas Strip and Area 51.

Here is a breakdown of the biggest additions and changes in Season 5:

SEASON 5: SIEGE OF VEGAS – Go all-in on all-out warfare as Season 5 opens with Siege of Vegas, taking the battle from the neon-lit Las Vegas Strip to the classified depths of Area 51. Four new weapons, Multiplayer Leaderboards, a new Battle Pass, and a limited-time Battlefield 6 x Dead Space Halloween event round out the opening phase.

– Go all-in on all-out warfare as Season 5 opens with Siege of Vegas, taking the battle from the neon-lit Las Vegas Strip to the classified depths of Area 51. Four new weapons, Multiplayer Leaderboards, a new Battle Pass, and a limited-time Battlefield 6 x Dead Space Halloween event round out the opening phase. NEW MAPS Vegas Strip: War has arrived in Las Vegas, where anything goes. Supporting all combat sizes, land vehicles, and helicopters, Vegas Strip combines open sightlines and large-scale vehicle battles with the iconic Strip, fountains, lavish casinos, rooftop ziplines, hotel towers, and storm drains built for close-quarters combat. All the chaos, all the grit, all the indulgence. Area 51: Area 51 has been breached. This top-secret desert military base offers endless opportunities for massive-scale combat, with jets, helicopters, and tanks ready to attack and defend across the surface. Descend through a fresh crater to explore the base’s underground tunnels, take close-quarters fights beneath the desert, launch a dirt bike over rolling hills, pilot a jet across the landscape, and bring down the Air Traffic Control tower to reshape the battlefield.

NEW REDSEC MODE – Rapid Royale: Battle Royale comes to Las Vegas with the fastest and most aggressive REDSEC experience yet. Get kills, earn redeploys, and fight to the top across multiple maps, including Vegas Strip and Mirak Valley. Rapid Royale features a lower player count, airdrops containing some of the best loot in the game, and the fastest ring of fire. More aggression. Faster matches. Go rapid.

– Rapid Royale: Battle Royale comes to Las Vegas with the fastest and most aggressive REDSEC experience yet. Get kills, earn redeploys, and fight to the top across multiple maps, including Vegas Strip and Mirak Valley. Rapid Royale features a lower player count, airdrops containing some of the best loot in the game, and the fastest ring of fire. More aggression. Faster matches. Go rapid. RANKED BATTLE ROYALE – Ranked Battle Royale officially launches with Season 5, moving beyond Battlefield Labs and into a new competitive chapter for REDSEC. Squad up, climb the ranks, earn new rewards, and show off redesigned Ranked badges as you fight your way to the top.

– Ranked Battle Royale officially launches with Season 5, moving beyond Battlefield Labs and into a new competitive chapter for REDSEC. Squad up, climb the ranks, earn new rewards, and show off redesigned Ranked badges as you fight your way to the top. NEW WEAPONS Mk 24: Dominate open firefights with the Mk 24, an Assault Rifle that becomes deadlier at longer ranges while balancing its power with a limited magazine capacity. RSPR: The RSPR is a highly compact, short-range Personal Defence Weapon with major stopping power from its rifle cartridge. It performs better at longer ranges than most Personal Defence Weapons, but its higher recoil demands careful control from operators looking to make the most of its power. Z84M: A belt-fed Light Machine Gun built to dominate at close range. With a 100-round capacity and support for a wide selection of attachments, the Z84M is ready to sustain pressure across the battlefield. ELR-40: A versatile Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle built for deadly long-range engagements. Its standard configuration features a very long-range sweet spot, while its single-shot mode moves the sweet spot to shorter distances, giving Recon players greater flexibility across changing engagements.

BATTLE PASS – Go on a tear with the Season 5 Battle Pass, featuring six instant unlocks, four themed paths, more than 100 tiers of rewards, and a new arsenal of hardware to earn throughout the season.

In addition to the Season 5 content, the update also brings a broad range of gameplay improvements, including vehicle and Anti-Air tuning, revised Battle Royale class equipment and Field Training, Spectator Mode updates, expanded Portal tools, and further polish across weapons, gadgets, UI and HUD, audio, and game stability.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Battlefield 6 news and updates as Season 5 kicks off.

Battlefield 6 is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.