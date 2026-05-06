Battlefield 6 Update Sets The Stage For Season 3

Battlefield 6 Season 3 launches next week, but this week’s update brought one more round of changes to Season 2 before the new season kicks off.

Screenshot: EA

Battlefield 6 players can now download and install the latest game update that arrived this week ahead of the Season 3 launch. The patch isn’t too large and it focuses mostly on getting some additional quality of life improvements live in the game before the new season arrives.

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The biggest highlight from the list for most players is likely going to be the synchronization between first-person and third-person stance transitions. This change is pretty in the weeds, but it fixes a frustrating camera perspective transition that many players are frequently annoyed by.

Game Update 1.2.3.5 brings a focused set of quality-of-life improvements across Battlefield 6 and REDSEC. This update includes stability fixes, progression improvements, and UI adjustments across Operation Augur, Gauntlet, and Battle Royale to help deliver a smoother overall experience.

Check out the full patch notes for 1.2.3.5 below:

Improved gameplay stability and camera presentation, including better netcode synchronization between first-person and third-person stance transitions.

Updated progression and front-end presentation across Operation Augur, with improvements to squad naming, vehicle naming, and bot redeploy logic.

Refined REDSEC flow and readability with updates to Battle Royale lobby information, spectating controls, Gauntlet presentation, and post-revive weapon visuals.

Player changes

Corrected an issue where desynchronised stance transitions between first-person and third-person cameras could contribute to some instances of players appearing to die behind cover.

Corrected an issue where the game could become unresponsive when resuming from a suspended state during active gameplay.

Various crash and stability fixes.

Progression

Corrected an issue where using the third weapon slot as Assault could grant XP toward your Primary Weapon instead of the weapon in hand.

UI and HUD

Corrected an issue where the “Game Started” UI could be missing when joining Operation Augur after the match had already begun.

Updated the End of Round screen in Operation to correctly include the Battle Pass tab.

Updated the in-game names for the NATO and PAX Dirt Bikes.

Updated the name shown for the Strix Raiders squad icon.

Updated the short name shown for the NATO Traverser Mark 2 in the vehicle customisation screen.

AI

Improved bot logic to reduce unnecessary redeploying.

That should be just about everything players need to know about the latest update. Season 3 will go live next week, so players can start preparing for the transition now.

Be sure to check back in the coming days for more Battlefield 6 news and updates.

Battlefield 6 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.