Battling the Backlash: France At War (Dispatch 2)

The streets of Paris remain tense in the aftermath of Friday’s terror attack by the Islamic State that killed at least 129 people. The French government has declared a state of emergency and put the capital city on lockdown.

On Sunday, police evacuated a memorial mass at the Notre Dame cathedral following reports of loud bangs that sounded like gunshots. Hundreds of onlookers flooded into the streets in a panic — but the incident turned out to be a false alarm.

Some French Muslims are also on edge over the possibility of a backlash against their community following the attacks. VICE News met with an imam, a hospital chaplain who is currently treating injured attack victims, and several young Muslims who are speaking out after Friday’s tragic events.

