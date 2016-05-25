Baum Festival Brought a Powerful Techno Marathon to Colombia’s Capital City

This article was originally published on THUMP Colombia.

Photos by Julián Gallo.

Videos by VICE

Energy, force, release, and expression.

That’s how we’d categorize the range of emotions felt at the second edition of Baum Festival, which took place May 21 in Bogotá, Colombia at the city’s Multiparque venue. Owned and operated by the Bogotá nightclub of the same name, the event went for 14 consecutive hours around multiple stages, offering talents like Ellen Allien, Bjarki, Kevin Saunderson, and local talents like Hernan Cayetano, to a crowd of 8,000 strong. Check out this photo gallery below for an intimate look into the massive techno gathering the whole city is still coming down from.



Dancing by day.

Techno courtship.

Sneaky sneaky.

Funky chicken.

Drug testing at the Échele Cabeza tent.

Ellen Allien visibly stunned at the end of Marc Houle’s live set.

People hanging at the chill-out stage.

Guerilla marketing.

Massive.

Ellen.

Focus.

Paco Osuna taking the stage.

Zero gravity.

Love you too.

Paco Osuna.

M.A.N.D.Y. serenading the crowd with roses.

Job Jobse, doing his job.

Same.

Packed.

Nicole Moudaber.

8,000 strong.

Electro + psychedelia = Oliver Huntemann.

Choices.

The one and only Kevin Saunderson.

Aftermath.

Bjarki about to drop ‘I Wanna Go Bang’.

Banged.

Ryan, Shaun and Lee of Visionquest.

The light at the end of the Baum.