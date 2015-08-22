Bayern Munich Gets Rocked by Hoffenheim in 9 Seconds—Ties Fastest Goal in Bundesliga History

Hoffenheim’s Kevin Volland shocks Bayern Munich, scores fastest goal in Bundesliga history (8 sec). #TSGFCB http://t.co/1f29Ki0H8X — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 22, 2015

By the time you finish reading this post, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim will have already scored on you. They’re just that sneaky.

Hoffenheim’s Kevin Volland applied some early pressure on the defense, and an errant pass by David Alaba puts a the ball right on Volland’s plate. And Volland consumes it whole.

Not even challenge-happy Neuer can get off his line that fast.

It’s only the second week of Bundesliga, and this is a record-tying goal, officially clocking in at nine seconds, tying Bayer Leverkusen player Karim Bellarabi’s goal against Borussia Dortmund last year.

That’s faster than you can say Jack Robinson… nine times, pretty slowly.