Bayern Munich Pissed Off With All the “Wild Pissing”

Officials at Bayern Munich have had enough of your indiscriminate pissing around the Allianz Arena. Wildpieseln, literally “wild pissing,” is gross, and it needs to stop.

“Wild pissing is no trivial offense,” Markus Hörwick, Bayern’s media director told, Germany’s BILD. (Link in German). “There are women in the stadium; there are kids in the stadium. So that’s why we’re against these people—typically men.”

I can tell you from experience that clandestine pissing is not a problem unique to Munich or the Allianz Arena specifically. It happens across the nation, wherever large quantities of beer are served. Sometimes it happens in an area with such regularity the place becomes a de facto pissoir. In a parking area near the Mercedes Benz Arena in Stuttgart, for example, there is a large, plywood section of a fence that is heavily warped from repeated use. I imagine it’s mostly used by men, but in Stuttgart, they’re an inclusive bunch. On the board, in bold, black Sharpie, someone wrote “This piss wall is also for women.”

Anyway, I guess it’s time someone took action, and a leader like Bayern Munich might just be the right ones to do it. Those caught pissing in the wild in or near the Allianz Arena could lose their game day ticket. Hörwick said offenders could even receive stadium bans.

What’s more important to you, Bayern Munich fans? Pissing wherever you please, or watching the game?