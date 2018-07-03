Listen to BBC Radio’s New Aphex Twin Documentary

The Cult of Aphex Twin, a new 30-minute documentary on the weird world of Aphex Twin’s Richard D James, aired on BBC Radio 4 this morning. Hosted by John Doran, editor of the Quietus and host of Noisey’s British Masters series, the show features interviews with electronic musician Tom Middleton, Iranian-born producer Leila, author and musician David Toop, and British comedian Vic Reeves. Doran, according to the BBC’s write-up, tries to get to the bottom of a few questions about James:

Does he really write songs while asleep after training himself in the practice of lucid dreaming? Does he drive a tank round Cornwall? Did he once live in a bank vault in the middle of the Elephant And Castle roundabout? Does he own a submarine? Does his DJ tech rider include a food processor and sheets of sandpaper? Does he move among his many fans on electronic dance music forums online, often trolling them and stirring up these very myths?

Videos by VICE

You can listen to it in full over at the BBC, and you can watch Doran-hosted British Masters series right here.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

