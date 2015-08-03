BBC Sport Presenter Has an Imaginary iPad in His Hand

You know who I never thought was in the least bit crazy? The BBC Sportsday guy Chris Mitchell. He seemed really with it, grounded in reality, rooted in the real. But no. Chris Mitchell is crazy; Chris Mitchell has an imaginary iPad in his hand.

It was all going so well. Chris had just finished his Sportsday segment, he’d handed over to the morning papers, and the music had begun to roll.

So what to do next? You can’t just stand there staring at the camera like a fool; you have to do something. So you tap at your iPad, obviously, like the loneliest dude at the party scrolling through Twitter because he has no one to talk to.

But for whatever reason Chris Mitchell wasn’t holding his iPad this morning. And, undeterred by petty constraints such as common sense or not wanting to look like a mad dick, he started tapping at an imaginary iPad in his hand; he even did an imaginary swipe, which is an impressive attention to detail not often seen in the world of imaginary iPad use.

From respected presenter to confirmed lunatic, all in the space of just a few seconds. Next time, Chris, just stare blankly into the camera.