‘BBL Smell’ Is Real—and Just as Gross as It Sounds

For a surgery that’s supposed to boost your confidence, the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) comes with a dirty little secret: a lot of people say it smells. Literally.

Doctors and patients alike have started calling it “the BBL smell”—an unpleasant, musty, sometimes rancid odor that can follow people around after the procedure. It’s not a joke. According to Dr. Eric Anderson from Chicago-based Impressions Face + Body, “the BBL smell is real,” and it can be triggered by everything from trapped sweat to rotting fat tissue.

Yep, rotting fat.

During a BBL, fat is liposuctioned from one area of the body and injected into the butt. If too much fat is packed into a single spot—more than blood vessels can support—it can die. That’s called fat necrosis, and it smells about as good as it sounds. “When there is more fat in an area than the blood supply allows, the fat will die through a smelly process,” Dr. Anderson told the Daily Mail. It’s a complication that can lead to infections, hospital stays, and in rare cases, sepsis.

What Causes BBL Smell?

There are more mundane causes, too. After surgery, hygiene becomes a challenge. Some patients say the new shape of their butt makes it harder to wipe properly, leading to bacterial growth and—you guessed it—more nasty smell. One TikToker who dated a woman with a BBL described the scent as “an assault on my nose.” Another woman said she got hers reversed because it “smelled like a dumpster.”

Even when everything heals properly, patients can still notice lingering odor. “It’s usually related to the healing process,” said New York-based surgeon Dr. Douglas Steinbrech. Sweat and fluid trapped in tight compression garments can mix with bacteria and cling to the skin for weeks.

While some women embrace the risks and even get multiple BBLs—TikToker Scarlet Black said she’s spent $36,000 on plastic surgery so far—others are rethinking the price of beauty. Especially when that price involves the scent of sour gym clothes (or way worse) that won’t wash out.

If you’re still considering it, maybe take a deep breath first. And hope it doesn’t smell like regret.