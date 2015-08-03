BdotAdot5 Unveils the Kobe Impression We’ve All Been Waiting For

There’s not much more to say about this guy other than he is on an entirely different level than all of us. This Kobe Bryant impression, like every single other impression he’s done, is dead on. Dead. On. The first post-up move and turn around jumper over an entire team of defenders is top notch, but it only gets better. He’s got his facial expressions, and weirdo jersey biting thing down pat, too, but one of the final moves, a hopping, carrying drive to the corner for a fade away jumper with the arm-raised follow through is just perfect.

The only thing missing really is the insane Kobe Underbite face.