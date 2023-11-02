The Best Sex Furniture for Your Personal BDSM Dungeon

We’re about ready to be put out to pasture. Meaning: yes, we would like to retire with a bajillion Kardashian-level dollars, but we would also like to be ridden hard and put away wet on a pommel horse in an impeccably curated Berlin sex dungeon. Luckily for us (and thanks to the internet), the latter is easier than ever.

There are probably more sex toys and apparatuses on the web than people on Earth at this point, and whether you’re perusing the thousands of sex toys hiding on Amazon or flipping through the DIY dildo pages of Etsy, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of options. But when it comes to exploring BDSM gear, it’s extra important to make sure your sex-essories don’t suck. You don’t want to get spanked on a wonky pommel horse, or cuffed into a shaky stockade—and no one deserves to be strapped into a doozy of a pillory. (Except all you Republican senators switching between this article and NSFW Twitter in an incognito tab.)

The best BDSM sex furniture runs the gamut from explicity fuck-able apparatuses to more discreet, everyday benches and pillows—and even workout equipment—that moonlight as sex furniture. Although, if that viral paparazzi shot of Cara Delevigne’s lockdown-era sex bench was any way to read the room, the people have been horny for sex furniture for a while, and don’t care who knows it.

If you’re new to sex furniture, you may want to start off with a Liberator wedge or some soft restraints, which turn regular furniture you already own into rated-R decor. Take the time to educate your partner(s) and yourself on all the safety, comfort, and the differences between the options that await you through highly rated BDSM furniture handbooks and online forum discussions. There are plenty of Reddit threads about commercially available spanking benches, and so many others which break down the difference between sex benches (which tend to have a more basic saw-horse center with independent arm/leg supports), spanking benches (typically two square platforms to position the sub in a kneeling position), bondage horses (the more traditional, pommel-horse-style setup with parallel platforms on the sides for resting arms/legs), and so much more.

As your resident sex toy jockeys, we’ve found the best, most well-vetted pieces of BDSM furniture online for you to enjoy—from full-blown stockades and discreet benches to sex dungeon furniture, queening chairs, and beyond. That sweet peach deserves a spanking in the pillory, so let’s get to it.

Start soft

You don’t have to bend over backwards to get into spanking and pommel horse gear (unless that’s what you’re into). For a little more than $10, this blow-up pillow offers a lot of options for play: Bend over on your stomach for a spanking, use it as back support during sex, or use it to ride your dildos, thanks to the trusty Excalibur hole at the top.

An inflatable G-spot throne

Again, you don’t have to commit to a full-blown, leather and steel throne to get into BDSM furniture. Just pucker up your lips to activiate the glory of this striking inflatable sex chair, which is designed to help you achieve deeper G-spot penetration. The chair comes with its own pump, but some Amazon reviewers suggest copping a more powerful one elsewhere (such as this high-rated number from Amazon). In the words of one stan, “Wife said it is really comfortable, and when used on the end of the bed [it’s] just the right hight for any adventure you’re up for. No pun intended.”

The best discreet BDSM sex furniture

Is this a sex bench? Not inherently, but that’s the cool thing about sex furniture: It can moonlight as regular furniture. The quilted, shiny faux-leather of this industrial bench would be equally at home in your Fifty Shades of Grey-inspired playroom, your apartment’s foyer, or at the foot of your bed. It’s also equipped with three suitcases that are ideal for safely storing your BDSM gear, vibrators, tax documents, crystal balls, and various David-Bowie-circa-Labyrinth sex-essories.

Sex is a workout, but you know what else is? Doing crunches on this cushioned bench. If you really want to fly under the radar with your sex furniture, investing in a workout bench for, ahem, “abdominal exercises” and “weightlifting” is the way to go. This Finer Form bench has a 4.7-star average rating on Amazon from over 2,300 reviews, with one reviewer saying it is “sturdy yet relatively lightweight.”

A spank-centric seat

Your patootie can get a spanking anywhere, but it’s the star of the show on this face-cradling spanking bench. “This bench has a good solid construction,” writes one reviewer on Etsy. “By removing the legs and headrest it fits right in my closet. Two bottoms have commented how comfortable it is.”

An oral sex chair

Every queening moment deserves a throne. What better way to gingerly sit upon your lover’s nose/get your [redacted] ate than with this cushioned seat from Master Series? “I very much enjoyed [this chair],” one Amazon reviewer writes. “I was a bit anxious at first, but Mistress very quickly made my fears disappear as she sat her butt right on my mouth and that did it! I was in heaven.”

This sex position enhancer chair is 40% off

The grand, gaping sexual wellness retailer Lovehoney has already unleashed its some of its Black Friday deals, including 40% off this Sex Position Enhancer Chair from Bondage Boutique, which makes plenty of high-rated bed restraints, cuffs, and nipple clamps. A chair like this is an excellent BDSM furniture staple, because it tends to look like hotel luggage furniture to the non-horny viewer, but allows for your to get your [redacted] eaten, or for the sitter to achieve deeper, rhythmic penetration with more ease. As one Lovehoney fan writes, “It’s awesome. Takes all the weight off from your legs, so easy to use it. And perfectly flexible.”

Amazon is also home to a high-rated position enhancer chair with over 300 ratings that praise everything from its “well made and sturdy [frame]” to its “super easy set up.” Plus, this rodeo seat comes with handlebars.

A portable pommel horse

Giddy up and go with this portable pommel horse, which folds up into an easily transportable, handy dandy square for travel and storage. It has a 4.3-star average rating on Amazon, where doms are praising how easy it is to clean, and subs are touting its ability to keep you strapped-in. “From one Sub to another,” writes one reviewer, “this board is evil. Evil, evil, evil. It allows your Dom or Daddy or Mistress or whomever to truly do anything they want with you. And because it’s portable, they can do it ANYWHERE!!!!! No room is safe anymore!”

Did someone say kebab cosplay?

Stockade machines are the minimalist’s answer to sex furniture. Not only do they look like they belong in Rick Owens’ painfully chic home-gym setup in Italy, but they’re easy to pack away in the closet or under the bed when you’ve got to hop on that Zoom call. The Master Series stockade comes with its own dildo, while the Strict Leather brand version comes with a chest pad—the choice is yours (or your dom’s).

The whole shabang

You are not a conjuror of cheap tricks. You came here to outfit your dungeon like a seasoned pro, and this highly rated, plush sex bench can become the horny axis of your pleasure den. “Most places I saw these [at] were anywhere from $600 to $1000,” writes one Amazon reviewer—at just over $400, that makes this one a steal. It’s also easy to assemble, comes in discreet packaging, and will make you neigh like Seabiscuit.

The Midas touch

In case you haven’t clocked it by now: There are so many sex chairs on Amazon. But this is the first chair we have seen on the site that is worthy of King Midas himself. Sure, it costs a good chunk of our rent, but can you imagine some Louis-XIV-golden-showers roleplay in this throne? The backrest is fully adjustable for various postures, the handles help you stay in control (or tied into place), and the foot stool is a thoughtful addition for your partner/sub.

Frank-N-Furter would have loved f*ckable tongue

This blob-shaped chaise reminds us of a certain recliner from the VICE guide to turning your living room into a horny playground. Only, this red hot number is fully endowed with restraints and pillows for helping you master the “Reverse Yab Yum” position.

Pony up

We couldn’t resist. Once you’re done donning this BDSM horse mask in the bedroom, trot on over to Medieval Times to support the union/turn even more heads. Oh, and don’t forget that tampon flask of sherry.

Now go forth, and ride away into the sunset.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.