‘Be My Horde’ Has Big Mommy Energy, and It Just Dropped a Massive Update To Make Us Beg for Mercy

Mommy? I mean, mommy? I mean, Be My Horde has a unique gimmick. Rather than just slaughtering the masses, you can add them to your army. It’s pretty slick, and the fact that Amber Lee Connors voices the main character helps sell the allure of this Vampire Survivors-inspired game. Slay your enemies, bring them back to life, and do it all in style. A massive new Be My Horde update recently dropped, bringing players directly into Hell itself, and it’s just plain glorious.

“Welcome to Hell” and “King Richard is a D*CK” Make ‘Be My Horde’ All the more Exciting

It’s time to face off against the CEO of Hell. That’s right. Be My Horde has a “Welcome to Hell” update that lets players fight against The Devil himself, and he’s brought plenty of new friends who are ready to tear things up. New enemies, new hazards, and so much more are already available for new and returning players. So, what are you waiting for? Big Mommy isn’t going to be able to do this herself. She needs a strong, handsome, beautiful suitor to control her and tell her what she needs to do.

Also demonstrating the speed of Polished Games, they noticed that a new boss was just a little too powerful. King Richard, befitting of his name, is apparently far too big of a jerk for players to deal with. The aptly named “King Richard is a D*CK” Be My Horde update takes him down a few levels, making him much easier to beat and smack around. He’s still quite difficult, but the challenge level has gone from “NEAR IMPOSSIBLE” to at least “manageable.”

Much like Vampire Survivors before it, Be My Horde gives players plenty of power to play with. Moriana is powerful, yes, but she needs to use her beauty and grace to command hordes of creatures to do her bidding. Kill, slaughter, maim, and resurrect your opponents. All while listening to Big Mommy… I mean, Moriana, tell us how good we are at it. She’s got that Lady Dimitrescu energy, all while being more terrifying. I think I’m in love.