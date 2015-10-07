BEA1991 is a Human Oyster in the Video for “My Name Is Written On It”

Last time we caught up with Dutch singer Beatrice Cherici was in January, when she was just BEA, and riding the first wave of excitement that came off the back of her video “We’re Like the Hard Born” – which was shot entirely on a selfie stick and featured a really stoned looking CGI dog. We said her track “Filthy Believer” was a hypnotic siren call; The Virgin Suicides for the Tumblr era. Since then, she’s been busy dropping futuristic mixtapes and videos that border on ASMR, garnering praise from Dev Hynes, and re-introducing herself as BEA1991.

Today she drops “My Name Is Written On It” – a Benny Sings-produced track that blends Enya, Feist and Massive Attack into one unearthly vision. The video features BEA as a human oyster curled up in a shell (papier mâché pod) and cradling a pearl (cantaloupe wrapped in shiny foil, perhaps) the way your brain likely hold on to the melodies in this song after you’ve heard it. Handcrafting and painting everything herself, BEA says the video is symbolic of her “intrigue for independent enterprise and the idea of human comfort in a modernized world”.

Watch below:

BEA1991’s debut London show will take place at Power Lunches on November 4.