Beach Boys Suddenly Cancel Shows Hours Before ‘Pet Sounds 60’ Tour Was Set to Begin

The Beach Boys have canceled a series of concerts on their Pet Sounds 60 tour dates at the last minute.

reports that the legendary pop-rock band was supposed to kick off the tour today (Sept. 24, 2026). The run celebrates the 60th anniversary of their iconic album, Pet Sounds. Now, the band has reportedly canceled their opening show in Massachusetts, as well as shows in Pennsylvania and South Carolina. No explanation has been given for the cancellations.

Videos by VICE

Venues tapped to host the Beach Boys concerts have reportedly said the cancellations were due to “circumstances beyond [our] control.” Notably, NME pointed out that these were rescheduled dates from previously canceled shows. At the time, it was announced that Beach Boys singer Mike Love needed to rest and “recharge”.

Mike Love is the only remaining original Beach Boys member

Founded in 1961, The Beach Boys have only one remaining founding member: Mike Love. Back in 2023, Love did an extensive interview with Goldmine Magazine, where he spoke at length about the band’s career. At one point, he was asked how he arranged filling in harmony vocals after losing other members of the band, such as late singer/guitarist Carl Wilson.

“My son Christian fills that in; he’s quite a good singer,” Love said. “Christian has an album coming out called Only Alibis, and we do a song on our show called ‘Some Summer’. Christian sings ‘God Only Knows’ beautifully.

“He has a similar timbre to Carl,” Love continued. “Obviously not identical, but a similar timbre to Carl. And so, when he does “God Only Knows,” it’s really beautiful. It’s remarkable. We just have some really great musicians who really love what they do. We’re on a mission to recreate these songs as well as humanly possible.”

Love also named-dropped actor John Stamos, a longtime friend of the band who became an honorary member over the years.

“Our friend John Stamos often says that negativity is at an all-time high, and positivity is an all-time low,” Love reflected. “However, a Beach Boys concert helps us get through what we have to get through. I call it a sonic oasis. It’s a way to get away from all the problems of the world and have you feel some joy in life. That’s always been my focus: to accentuate the positive.”

At this time, it’s unclear if the Beach Boys’ canceled shows will be rescheduled.

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images