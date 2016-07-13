Beach Slang Return with “Punks in a Disco Bar” and Announce New Full-Length

We need endorphin-heavy, heart-on-sleeve, major-chord, grin-inducing punk rock right now. I mean we need it. There’s a goddamn duty of care: punk has to hold people to account and spit against authority, but sometimes you need to smile like an idiot and let go.

So thank all that is Good for Beach Slang, Noisey’s artist of 2015, who have announced the follow up to one of 2015’s best albums The Things We Do to Find People Who Feel Like Us. It’s called A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings and it’s out September 23 on Polyvinyl.

Videos by VICE

To back it up, they also released “Punks in a Disco Bar,” the first track from the record, a typically rousing and clattering track that will probably make your day 20 percent better.

Check it out below.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.