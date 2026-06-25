Beam Us Up, Scotty: William Shatner’s Heavy Metal Album Has Suddenly Reached New Dimensions of Excitement, and I’m Absolutely Here for It

William Shatner is deep in the trenches of crafting a heavy metal album, and now he’s thinking of turning it into a concert experience.

The iconic actor-turned-spoken-word artist has been working on a project with some legends of metal. Mikkey Dee from Motorhead and Rob Halford from Judas Priest are just a couple to name. Now, Blabbermouth reports that The Shat is considering putting together a stage show.

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The proposed event is described as “part concert, part theatrical experience, and part celebration of heavy metal’s enduring power and legacy.” Essentially, it would be a live experience version of Shatner’s album with the people who helped make it.

Right now, it’s just an idea with no actual concrete concert plans. However, with all that he’s been doing to make this project a reality, a William Shatner heavy metal live show would easily be the event of the year.

William Shatner brought Mikkey Dee onto his Heavy Metal project because he needed “pounding beats”

The concert speculation comes as Shater only recently brought Dee, who’s also played with the Scorpions, onto his album. “I needed pounding beats to make the music feel the way I feel it,” Shatner said of why he hired Dee. “The drums drive the emotion. They create the urgency, the excitement, the danger. Heavy metal should hit you in the chest and move your soul at the same time.”

Previously, Shatner revealed that the album would feature a collaboration with Halford performing “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin” by Judas Priest. “I’ve always been drawn to the energy and storytelling of heavy metal. Working with Rob on this track brings that intensity to life in a way that feels both timeless and entirely new.”

In his own statement, Halford added, “One life, I’m gonna live it up! William Shatner is boldly doing that more than ever, and I am honored to reinforce this message with him… ‘Taking flight, I said I’ll never get enough!’”

In addition to his Judas Priest cover, Shatner’s album—which does not yet have a release date or title—will feature covers of Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden songs.

“I’ve spent a lifetime exploring in both reality and fiction,” said Shatner in a previous statement. “Now I am stepping out into the unknown once again with my new project in heavy metal. I am covering Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, and Iron Maiden, as well as a number of new songs written by my team. The whole project is destined for this year. I hope you will join me in the exploration.”