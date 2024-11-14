‘Bear Attacks’ on Luxury Cars Were Actually Just 4 Humans and a Bear Suit

Four stupid people from Southern California were arrested for insurance fraud after trying to dupe gullible insurers by faking bear attacks on their own cars. The four future Nobel Prize winners in the San Bernardino Mountains claimed a bear had damaged three different vehicles and then held out their palms waiting for the insurance payout. It didn’t take much effort for the insurance company to discover that the “bear” was actually a human in a bear costume.

The folks involved had the “bear” attack three different vehicles: a 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost, a 2015 Mercedes G36 AMG, and a 2022 Mercedes E350. Clearly, this is a bear with expensive taste in cars.

Videos by VICE

All it took for the insurance company to figure out it was a brain-dead scheme was to take one quick look at video footage showing the “bear” entering the cars and wreaking havoc. Images of the costume that have been released look like if you deflated Yogi Bear. The “bear’s” “claws” look like those kitchen gadgets that supposedly make it easier to shred a roast.

The footage led directly to the arrest of the four individuals: Ruben Tamrazian, 26, Ararat Chirkinian, 39, Vahe Muradkhanyan, 32, and Alfiya Zuckerman, 39. They have been charged with insurance fraud and conspiracy. They are all from Los Angeles, so you’d think it would’ve been easy for them to bring a Hollywood costume designer into their scheme, but alas, these visionaries had to settle for something in the Spirit Halloween range.

Investigators probably didn’t need to bring in a biologist from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to confirm the damage caused by the “bear,” which amounted to an impressive $141,839, but they did anyway. The biologist confirmed that it was not a bear and clearly one of four stupid people attempting to defraud an insurance company in a cheap brown bear costume when the only species found in the area is the black bear.