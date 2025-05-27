Bear Found Sitting on Kitchen Stove After Falling Through Homeowner’s Ceiling

Some Kentucky homeowners gave new meaning to bringing the outside in. In a Facebook post, the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement revealed that a they’d recently been called to handle an unusual report: a bear inside a home.

The incident occurred on May 21 at around 5 a.m. At the time, Game Warden Derick Creech responded to the animal intrusion. Upon his arrival, Creech discovered a bear sitting on a stove in the home’s kitchen.

Creech, along with a Bell Co. Sheriff’s Deputy, managed to run the bear out of the house through an open door.

As for how the break in occurred, officials determined that the animal had climbed up a ladder outside the home. The bear then squeezed through an opening to enter the attic. Once there, the bear fell through the ceiling and onto the stove.

People in the comments section of the post had no shortage of jokes about the situation.

“Can you imagine walking into your kitchen half asleep to make a pot of coffee and there being a bear on your stove,” one person wrote.

“Can you imagine the look on their insurance agents face when that clips turned in,” another commenter quipped.

Homeowners’ Daughter Speaks Out About Bear Incident

The local ABC affiliate spoke to the homeowners’ daughter about the ordeal.

“It almost fell on my mom when it came through the ceiling,” she told the outlet. “They tried to open the kitchen door but the bear would come at them when they did so.”

Eventually, the woman said her uncle “managed to get the door open after about two hours and it finally left.”

“The reason it stayed so long was because everyone was waiting on a guy with a tranquilizer but it left before he arrived,” she added. “Everyone is okay, just shook up.”

