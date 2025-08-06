Bear Freed After Being Stuck in a Cheese Balls Container for a Week

A young black bear was found roaming the Northwoods of Wisconsin with a jar stuck on around her head. It appears to be yet another instance of a bear being heavily influenced by its irresponsible bear idol, Winnie the Pooh.

For over a week, residents in northern Wisconsin spotted the two-year-old bear clunking her way across nearly 50 miles of forest with her head trapped in what looked like an oversized cheese ball container.

Jayme Morey, the medical coordinator at the Chequamegon Humane Association in Ashland, typically handles lost cats and dogs. And then a neighbor gave her the heads-up that a bear was heading toward her backyard.

Being a bear, the situation was potentially a bit more dangerous than she’s used to.

Immediately, she knew something was off. Bears don’t usually have plastic cheese ball jars around their heads. Additionally, bears tend to be significantly heavier. A healthy bear of her age should weigh between 100 and 150 pounds. This one would eventually weigh in at 70.

Yet, she was surviving. If you’re wondering how the bear wasn’t dehydrated, she managed to drink by dunking her whole head, bucket included, into streams and slurping it up like a horse munching from a feeder bag.

After days of public tips and sightings, the Department of Natural Resources finally tracked her down in a yard near Cable, WI. A tranquilizer dart took her down, and a careful open-air surgical procedure removed the jar.

She was finally free, though a little worse for wear; thankfully, she suffered no injuries. Just skinny after having essentially been on a weeklong water cleanse.

The DNR tagged her ears and dropped her back into the woods, where she immediately resumed living her best bear life, hopefully having learned a lesson about avoiding cheese balls. They’re delicious, but not worth the calories gained and calories lost after getting the jar stuck around your head.