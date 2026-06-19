Beartooth Pull Video Just Hours Before Release Over ‘Lying’ AI Artist Controversy

Metalcore maestros Beartooth just pulled a planned lyric video from release due to AI controversy surrounding it. Hours ahead of the clip going live, the band canceled it. Their reason? The artist who made it lied to them about the use of AI.

“Hello all you lovely people, we posted a teaser this morning for a new song that was flagged for AI,” frontman Caleb Shomo penned in a message on social media. “The artist we commissioned for this project assured us adamantly throughout the process that no AI was used to create this lyric video.”

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“Unfortunately, after a lot of red flags and conversations this morning, we now know for a fact that was not the case,” Shomo continued. “We have no interest in using AI or artists lying about using AI to try to translate the blood, sweat and tears that were put into this album in any way, shape or form.”

Beartooth’s newest single, “Bulls**t”, is now available to stream

The singer then explained, “My brother Luke, who worked tirelessly on the album art, will again work tirelessly tonight to whip up a lyric video we’re all proud of and stand behind because he’s really badass.”

“The song will be posted as scheduled,” he finally added, seemingly referring to “Bulls– t”, the band’s new single. “We love you all, and we love human creativity. Thank you for understanding.”

It’s unclear who the artist in question is or if they have commented on the controversy.

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The new song marks Beartooth’s third single from their new album, Pure Ecstasy, after “Free” and the title track, “Pure Ecstasy“. The record drops on August 28, 2026.

Following the album’s release, Beartooth will hit the road this fall for an extensive tour of the United States. Check out the dates below.