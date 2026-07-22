Beast of Reincarnation Game Details Revealed: 40-Hour Story, Features, and More

New Beast of Reincarnation game details have revealed its estimated story length, open-map structure, and combat system. According to recent previews, the ambitious Game Freak action RPG could take as long as 40 hours to complete.

How Long Does It Take to Beat Beast of Reincarnation?

Screenshot: Game Freak

We are still a few weeks away from the Beast of Reincarnation release date on August 4, 2026. However, new previews for the much-anticipated Game Freak title have recently been released by several outlets, giving us a better idea of how long it will likely take to complete.

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Here is the game’s estimated story length:

Beast of Reincarnation length: 30 to 40 hours

The estimated Beast of Reincarnation length was recently revealed in IGN’s final preview of the game. According to the article, the writer was told by publisher Fictions that a full playthrough of Beast of Reincarnation could take some players around 40 hours to complete. “It’s estimated to be about 30–40 hours for an earnest full playthrough, so it doesn’t appear that this format limits its scope.”

Screenshot: Game Freak

Of course, it should be pointed out that this is only an estimate and doesn’t take individual playstyles into account. Beast of Reincarnation reviews are also not out yet, so the above length isn’t 100% confirmed and is currently based on preview information. All this is to say that the Game Freak title could end up being even longer. Regardless, it appears to be a pretty ambitious game.

New Beast of Reincarnation Game Details

Screenshot: Game Freak

With previews now available, we have learned much more about Beast of Reincarnation. Although Blade Runner served as its primary inspiration, outlets have also compared the Game Freak title to Square Enix’s NieR: Automata. It has also been confirmed that while the game isn’t fully open-world, it will feature several massive open-map regions.

Here are the biggest new Beast of Reincarnation game details recently revealed:

The combat has drawn comparisons to Sekiro, NieR: Automata, Stellar Blade, and Ghost of Yotei.

A complete playthrough is expected to last approximately 30 to 40 hours.

Players take control of Emma, a sword-wielding warrior who can transform her infected hair into weapons and traversal tools.

Emma’s wolf companion, Koo, can use magical abilities and support her during battles.

The fighting system mixes real-time swordplay and precisely timed blocks with tactical RPG commands reminiscent of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Early impressions suggest its parrying mechanics are less punishing than those found in Sekiro or Nioh.

The progression system lets players prioritize Emma’s melee skills, Koo’s support powers, or balance upgrades between them.

Instead of presenting one seamless open world, the adventure is divided into multiple expansive areas.

Advancing the story could permanently close off access to previously visited locations.

Traditional side-quest lists have been left out, but exploring optional paths can reward players with equipment and crafting resources.

Director Kota Furushima identified Blade Runner as the project’s primary source of inspiration.

Game Freak has reportedly spent around five or six years developing the title.

Beast of Reincarnation releases August 4 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Beast of Reincarnation Is Game Freak’s Most Ambitious Game Yet

Screenshot: Game Freak

Overall, Beast of Reincarnation sounds like a massive departure from the games we usually associate with Game Freak. A 30-to-40-hour campaign is already pretty substantial, but its combination of open-map exploration, tactical wolf commands, and Sekiro-style combat makes it even more interesting.

Personally, I’m curious to see whether all these different gameplay systems come together. Regardless, Beast of Reincarnation is shaping up to be one of Game Freak’s most ambitious releases yet. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out, as it launches on August 4, 2026.