Beast of Reincarnation Release Time and Early Access Explained

Beast of Reincarnation officially launches on August 4, but players in the United States can actually start playing on August 3. Here is when the Game Freak RPG releases on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in every region, whether it has early access, and if the New Zealand trick will let you play sooner.

Screenshot: Game Freak

The Beast of Reincarnation release date is Tuesday, August 4, 2026. However, the game actually unlocks on Monday, August 3, at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET for players in the United States. The release schedule might initially seem a little confusing because the action-rpg is technically listed as launching a day later on most store fronts.

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This because Beast of Reincarnation has a simultaneous global release, which means it becomes playable at the exact same moment in every country. Because of time-zone differences, players in North America will get access on August 3, while most other regions will have to wait until August 4. The Game Freak action RPG will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Finally, Beast of Reincarnation will also be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass at launch. With multiple platforms, dates, and time zones to consider, figuring out exactly when the game unlocks in your region can get confusing. To make things easier, we’ve created an easy-to-read table below with the Beast of Reincarnation release time for every major region:

Beast of Reincarnation Release Time for Every Region

Screenshot: Game Freak

Region Release Date Release Time United States (PT) August 3 5:00 PM United States (MT) August 3 6:00 PM United States (CT) August 3 7:00 PM United States / Canada (ET) August 3 8:00 PM Brazil (BRT) August 3 9:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) August 4 1:00 AM France (CEST) August 4 2:00 AM Germany (CEST) August 4 2:00 AM Turkey August 4 3:00 AM United Arab Emirates August 4 4:00 AM China August 4 8:00 AM Japan August 4 9:00 AM South Korea August 4 9:00 AM Australia (AEST) August 4 10:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) August 4 12:00 PM

Does Beast of Reincarnation Have Early Access?

Screenshot: Game Freak

No, Beast of Reincarnation does not have early access. Unfortunately, pre-ordering the game or purchasing a more expensive edition will not let you start playing before everyone else.

Instead, all players will get access at the same time on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers will also be able to play the full game as soon as it launches without having to purchase it separately.

So, the earliest you can play Beast of Reincarnation is August 3 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET in the United States. Players in Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand will unlock it on August 4 due to time-zone differences.

Beast of Reincarnation Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

Screenshot: Game Freak

While Beast of Reincarnation does not offer early access, players can choose between the Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition. Both versions come with bonus content, although the more expensive edition includes additional cosmetics and in-game currency.

Here is everything included with each version of Beast of Reincarnation:

Beast of Reincarnation Standard Edition – $59.99

Screenshot: Game Freak

The Standard Edition includes the full game alongside the following pre-order bonuses:

Beast of Reincarnation base game

Brown Shiba Skin for Koo

30,000 Amber in-game currency

Beast of Reincarnation Digital Deluxe Edition – $69.99

Screenshot: Game Freak

The Digital Deluxe Edition costs an additional $10 and comes with more Amber, exclusive cosmetics for Emma and Koo, and various vegetable seedlings:

Beast of Reincarnation base game

Black and Brown Shiba Skins for Koo

“Oni’s Hat” for Emma

Emma’s “Big Dipper” sword

100,000 Amber in-game currency

Various vegetable seedlings

Does the New Zealand Trick Work for Beast of Reincarnation?

No, the New Zealand trick will not work for Beast of Reincarnation. As we explained above, the Game Freak action RPG has a simultaneous global release at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, meaning it unlocks worldwide at the same moment. In fact, New Zealand players will not get access until 12 PM NZST on August 4.

So, changing your PS5 or Xbox region to New Zealand will not let you start playing any earlier. The New Zealand trick only works with games that launch at midnight local time in each country. Because Beast of Reincarnation has a single worldwide release time, the earliest anyone can play is August 3 in North America.