Game Freak Is Already Fixing Beast of Reincarnation’s Story Following Player Feedback

Game Freak has responded to player criticism following the recent launch of Beast of Reincarnation. The Japanese studio plans to fix the game’s story pacing in a new update expected to release sometime between August 11 and 15. Here are all the improvements coming in the first Beast of Reincarnation post-launch patch.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Beast of Reincarnation launched this week to mixed reviews from both players and critics. I personally loved it and thought it was one of the best action RPGs I’ve played since NieR: Automata. However, the game has received criticism for its performance issues and certain narrative elements.

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Game Freak surprised players today by revealing that it plans to update Beast of Reincarnation’s story to improve its pacing. Interestingly, the studio also says it will continue to make “ongoing adjustments” to the game’s narrative in a post on X. So, it doesn’t appear that this will be a one-time fix either.

Even more surprising is that the first Beast of Reincarnation update is already aiming to release next week. While Game Freak didn’t provide a specific date, the patch could arrive anytime between August 11 and 15, assuming it doesn’t get delayed.

Screenshot: @GAMEFREAK_info

Here is everything currently planned for the upcoming Beast of Reincarnation update:

Story pacing improvements, with ongoing adjustments planned

Camera adjustments

Increased text size

Performance mode becoming the default setting instead of Cinematic mode

Other bug fixes

Game Freak noted that the contents of the patch are subject to change before its release.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Game Freak ended its latest message by asking players to continue submitting feedback through the official Fictions website. The Japanese studio also promised to keep updating Beast of Reincarnation and implementing additional improvements based on player responses.

The situation reminds me a lot of Crimson Desert, another game I loved despite its launch issues. Just like Pearl Abyss, Game Freak appears committed to improving its game instead of immediately moving on. As someone who thinks Beast of Reincarnation is one of the best games released this year, I hope these updates can address its biggest problems and eventually win more players over.

It’s also unclear how much the Beast of Reincarnation story will be changed in future patches. Keep in mind, Game Freak said it would be “ongoing adjustments” so I wouldn’t expect a massive overhaul in the first August update. But we’ll just have to wait and see!