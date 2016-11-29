Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock Unveils New Winter Sneakers; Proceeds Will Go to Planned Parenthood

Little more than a week after appearing at an anti-hate rally in Brooklyn’s Adam Yauch Park, righteous individual Adam Horovitz, better known as Ad-Rock, has unveiled a new shoe design and announced that all profits from its sales will go to Planned Parenthood.

Built alongside vegan shoe company Keep—previously known for collaborations with Animal Collective and Bon Iver—the “Keep x Ad-Rock midtop” is “cruelty-free and consciously produced in factories audited by international, third parties who monitor ethical working conditions.” The shoe itself appears to be supremely practical with all sorts of fleecing and synthetic padding for trawling around Brooklyn in the slush. It also has pink bungee laces which I am in favor of. You can pre-order them here.

Here’s what Horovitz had to say about the collaboration:

Winter’s cold and I couldn’t find a warm sneaker to walk around in. Given the outcome of our current election, it’s gonna get a lot colder before we can feel that summer sun again. So I collaborated with my friend Una [Kim, founder of] Keep shoes not just because I wanted warm sneaks, but because I support small business. I support women run business. I support Asian-American run business. Net proceeds of this shoe will be donated to Planned Parenthood because I support a woman’s right to choose and feel that women should not be punished for making decisions about their own lives and bodies. If you have similar beliefs, you might wanna grab a pair. Or, if you simply support fresh styles, then you too can be part of what peeps in Keeps are doing.

