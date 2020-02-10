Join MUNCHIES at Beat Hotel Marrakech for a Poolside Taco Feast

If you were to survey the entire world on what brings them joy, I can guarantee you’d spot three specific things. Along with stuff like sex and “valuable time with loved ones” (yawn), atop every list would be: sun, music and tacos.

Conveniently enough, this is the fate that befalls attendees of this year’s Beat Hotel Marrakech. This year, MUNCHIES partners with the Glastonbury-stage-turned-festival in Morocco to host a variety of culinary events, transforming a weekend of listening-to-really-good-music-in-the-sun into, listening-to-really-good-music-in-the-sun-with-a-lime-soaked-baja-fish-taco-cradled-tenderly-in-your-palm. Glastonbury who?

Forget eating a cereal bar for dinner as you wade through viscous festival mud – Beat Hotel Marrakech returns with a tasty, food and drink line-up, building on last year’s impressive spread. MUNCHIES partners with London’s famous El Pastor restaurant to deliver a poolside taco feast. The restaurant, borne out of Sam Hart and Crispin Somerville’s experience running a nightclub in Mexico City, brings its extensive taqueria knowledge to the festival, offering its signature marinated meat, battered fish and tender vegetable tacos.

MUNCHIES also joins Robin Gill – the chef behind London restaurants The Dairy and Sorella – to host a banquet with iconic Marrakech restaurant Nomad. It’s set to be a dinner like no other: an innovative twist on some Moroccan classics, with options for veggies, carnivores and seshers alike.

See you by the pool?

Beat Hotel Marrakech in Morocco has been postponed due to coronavirus. More information can be found here.

