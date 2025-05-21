Want to Block Out the Noisy World? Beats’ Flagship Headphones Are $150 Off.

Earbuds are fine and handy when you need to stash them in a pocket for convenience’s sake. But when you’re serious about audio quality and noise cancellation to block out the ambient sound of your surroundings, you have to go with over-the-ear headphones, like the Beats Studio Pro.

In such circumstances, where you’re in the noisiest environments or you want to get the absolute most out of your expensive lossless audio streaming subscription, earbuds just won’t cut it. Even when it’s Apple and we’re talking about the (admittedly fantastic) AirPods Pro 2’s fake-ass “deal” that’s always going on.

quality and silence

Beats is damn proud of what it calls “Personalized Spatial Audio,” because this is Beats and they wouldn’t be content without a fancy, buzzwordy phrase.

Beats itself calls it “surround sound you can take anywhere. With dynamic head tracking, advanced built-in sensors create an interactive experience, so you can get lost in theater-like sound from your favorite content.”

It’s somewhat similar to how the fancier soundbars out there, such as the Sonos Arc Ultra, present their fine-tuned audio software as allowing for “3D sound.” The effect is more like being in a concert hall, where the sound seems to come from more directions in more natural ways than simply being piped into your ears flatly.

folded up for transport – credit: Beats

More bulk doesn’t just mean having to get more creative with ways to fold up the headphones for transport. It also means there’s room for a larger battery, which in turns translates to more time spent listening between recharges.

The Beats Studio Pros will last up to 40 hours of listening on a single charge. Turning on the active noise cancellation (ANC) or transparency mode (which slightly amplifies surrounding sounds) will impact that, but there are a lot of variables as to how quickly the electricity juice gets used up.

Headphones that go over the ears are just better at blocking out sound. Couple that with Beats’ excellent active noise cancellation, which (in layman’s terms) uses software to detect and then cancel out incoming sound waves, and you’ve got an ultra-quiet set of headphones.

At $350, they’re pricey. Even at $200, they’re not cheap, but as far as deals go, 43% off is pretty impressive. They’re a downright bargain for two Ben Franklins.