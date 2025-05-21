Hit the Beach or Pool With a $50 Off Deal on the Beats Pill Bluetooth Speaker

Envision a Bluetooth speaker when somebody says the words “Bluetooth speaker,” and if you’re anything like me you probably conjure up an image in your mind’s eye of the Beats Pill. Even if you can’t, off the top of your head, recall specifically what the Beats Pill looks like, I guarantee you it looks like the epitome of all the portable speakers people have been toting around the past decade to the beach, pool, backyard, and public transportation (ugh).

In all its various generations over the past 13 years, ever since Beats released the first Pill Bluetooth speaker., it’s come to stand in as a template of the take-anywhere Bluetooth speaker. Not too large, not too heavy. And now, not too expensive, either, thanks to a $50-off deal.

waterproof and color-matched

Because any decent Bluetooth speaker needs to expect a trip to the backyard pool, beach, boat, or campground, it ought to be water resistant. The Beats Pill is IP67-rated. That means that aside from being impervious to dust, it’ll survive in water up to a meter deep for up to 30 minutes.

So if you’re a total fumblefingers, you don’t have to worry about knocking it into the pool by accident and costing yourself a hundred bucks.

As far as battery life, you can expect up to 24 hours of use between charges. Wherever you are, that’s more than enough for a normal use case, even if several variables (such as volume) affect real-world battery life. It recharges via a USB-C cable, so you can ditch the batteries.

Beats Pill – Credit: Beats

If the standard range of colors, Champagne Gold, Statement Red, Light Gray, Dark Gray, and Matte Black, don’t strike your fancy, you can buy it in blue, exclusively from Walmart. Or, if you’d prefer Blush Pink, Target offers it as their exclusive.

All colors are on the same deal, so you don’t have to pay extra just so that you can look good with your Beats Pill alongside you this summer, color-matched to your liking. All in all, the $50-off deal makes this Pill easy to swallow.