Beats Headphones Are a Steal During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

If you’re anything like me, you have been putting off buying a nice new pair of headphones because you have gone through three pairs of AirPods in the last 18 months and just don’t trust yourself anymore; they’re too damn loseable! But there’s truly no better time than the present to indulge in a new pair of earbuds, considering Beats are highly discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Yes, all Beats styles are on sale, including the very chic, earth-toned Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian line, if you’ve been struggling to find a pair that really resonates with your “wannabe nudist” lifestyle.

Personally, I’ve already added the Beats Studio3 wireless, noise-canceling headphones to my cart, because they’re a ridiculous 51% off, and in addition to making a “you’re in a bathroom at a party mix” sound great, they are going to keep my ears warm and toasty as soon as the thermostat dips below 50. I’m partial to the murdered-out matte black color, but for people not afraid of color, there’s also red, white, and some bedazzled pairs.

Videos by VICE

Ayy, lovers of more on-the-go, compact earbuds—don’t fret. Beats Fits Pro and Studio Pods are also on sale. Go with the classic sweat-resistant Studio Pods, for just $99, if you’re always on the go. They feature two listening modes—Active Noise Canceling, for getting in the zone, and Transparency mode, if you’re exercising outdoors and need to be aware of your surroundings. For an even higher quality sound experience, and up to six hours of listening time, the Fits Pros are also compatible with “Hey Siri” functions on Apple devices, as well as Android.

For the sleekest, most “I belong in the Centurion Lounge” pair, look no further than that limited-edition collab with none other than Kim K. Available in the colors Moon, Earth, and Dune, these dreamy earbuds not only match your closet’s expensive sweatsuit; they also send out “too important to disturb” energy to everyone on the subway platform.

Now go out there and headbang to your heart’s desire.

Check out the full selection of Beats on sale for Prime Early Access over at Amazon.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals?Sign up for our newsletter.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $349.95 at Amazon Buy Now

Beats Fit Pro – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $199.95 at Amazon Buy Now