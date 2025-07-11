The Beats Studio Pro Headphones Are Almost Always on Sale

Retailers are tricky with dressing up a constant or frequently discounted item as a sale. It isn’t new, and it isn’t unique to online selling. Furniture stores were always the worst about it. How many times can each one have a “going out of business sale?” I’d wonder.

Online sales events are the same way. Even in the periods between them (we still have those sometimes, right?), some pieces of gear are just constantly on sale, but it doesn’t stop retailers from loudly advertising them as though you should grab them immediately, lest you lose out on a rare opportunity forever.

Videos by VICE

The Beats Studio Pro are on such a sale right now. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get them. It just means you shouldn’t let the pressure of a frequently seen sale dictate your decision.

cheaper than retail doesn’t equal sale

So why now? Well, it’s the last day of Amazon’s Prime Day 2025, and the product page for the Beats Studio Pro are waving their deal with a prominently featured “limited time” tag that also commonly accompanies more infrequent deals on products that I consider more as real sales.

I’m picking on the Beats Studio Pro a bit, sure. Part of the reason I’m doing so is because of its prominence on Prime Day, a major annual sales event, and also because they’re very popular headphones that sell well.

Lots of products do the constant or frequent sale thing. The Apple MacBook Air M4, only just launched in March 2025, has been on one of these near-constant “sales” for $850 since late April 2025. It’s another offender.

None of this means you shouldn’t buy the Studio Pro, or any other offender, if you want it, nor is it worth a stress-induced surge of cortisol in your bloodstream. All it means is that you shouldn’t let a frequent “sale” such as this pressure you into buying if or before you’re ready to buy. There will be another $170-180 sale for the Studio Pro along soon enough.

But at the same time, if you are lusting after a pair of these, now’s the time to buy ’em. They’ve hit one of their frequent sales dips, so if you wait too long they’ll inevitably rebound to $250, $300, or even $350, where their price often rests between sales.