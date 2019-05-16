“Beats taking the AP English test”: A teen scooped Bill de Blasio’s 2020 announcement

Want the best from VICE News in your inbox? Sign up here.

Presidential campaign announcements tend to be highly orchestrated PR events that loop in numerous journalists across multiple media outlets to maximize shock value.

Bill de Blasio’s got scooped by a teenager.

For weeks, political reporters have been circling the New York mayor’s long, although perhaps not eagerly, anticipated campaign, and press reports hinted that his decision was approaching. On Tuesday, an aide circulated a schedule for de Blasio’s weekend trip to Iowa and South Carolina under embargo, meaning that it couldn’t be published, until Thursday. There was still no reportable information about the mayor’s choice.

Enter: Gabe Fleisher, a high school student outside of St. Louis. He writes a morning newsletter, Wake Up to Politics, from his bedroom. Fleischer caught wind of de Blasio’s announcement from a now-deleted Facebook event — one that also happened to misspell the guest of guest of honor’s name as “Bill di Blasio.”

After Fleisher tweeted out the information, the wheels of the grownup political press corps began turning.

“I was pretty excited, and it’s been wild to watch the reaction on Twitter!” Fleisher told VICE News via direct message. “Definitely beats taking the AP English test, which is how I spent my morning!”

Fleisher said he obsessively trawls a website that posts press releases from candidates and state parties. After school Wednesday, he noticed a link to a Woodbury County Democratic Party event Friday in Sioux City, Iowa, which was billed on Facebook as de Blasio’s “first stop on his Presidential announcement tour.”

👀 New York City Mayor @BilldeBlasio to headline an event in Sioux City, Iowa, on Friday, which the local Democratic Party is calling the "first stop on his Presidential announcement tour": https://t.co/WEiKNXXmfg pic.twitter.com/BNSabvbPav — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) May 15, 2019

NBC News confirmed de Blasio’s pending announcement through a campaign aide 15 minutes after Fleisher’s scoop. Everyone else was left playing catchup as the New York mayor prepped for his official rollout Thursday morning.

